Wyoming 30, Sweetwater County 4 more COVID-19 cases Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — Another 30 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Four of the state’s new cases were reported here in Sweetwater County, bringing the county’s total case count to 78.

On Monday, Jason Mower, Public Information Officer for Sweetwater County Public Health, reported that the week of June 21-28 saw a record of 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sweetwater County. The old record stood at 15 in seven days. (See the full story here).

In all, ten counties reported at least one new case on Monday led by Laramie and Uinta counties with six each. Teton County added five to their total on Monday. Other counties reporting at least one new case according to the WDH website were Albany, Big Horn, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, and Fremont.

Wyoming has now registered 1,151 cases of the virus, with the probable case count at 299. Recoveries are listed at 843, an improvement of 10 over Sunday’s report.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday: Albany (31, +2), Big Horn (11,+1), Campbell (42, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (318, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (164, +6), Lincoln (12, +1), Natrona (102, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (33, +1), Platte (2, -), Sheridan (18, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (78, +4), Teton (95, +5), Uinta (140, +6), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Albany (3), Big Horn (3), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (38), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (92), Lincoln (6), Natrona (18), Niobrara (1), Park (7), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (8), Teton (33), Uinta (34), and Washakie (5).