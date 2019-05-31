Wyoming #34 In Most Attractive State For Employment Rankings.  

Rock Spring, WY (5/31/19) – So you think job hunting is tough around here. Well, you may be right. According to a recent survey by Wallethub.com, Wyoming is ranked number 34 as the most attractive state for employment.

According to the Wallethub.com web site, “In order, therefore, to determine the most attractive states for employment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 33 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and a healthy economy. Our data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time”.

Wyoming as a state scored as the fourth best state in the “Economic Environment” rankings. Washington was number one in the category followed by New Jersey and Texas.

The state’s downfall was in the “Job Market” category with a ranking of number 46. Massachusetts, Colorado, and Vermont were the top three in the category.

So how does the Cowboy State stack up overall against our neighboring states? In the overall rankings, Colorado is number three, Utah number 18, Idaho is number 25, with Montana number 41.

According to Wallethub, Massachusetts is the top state for attractive employment with Washington number two. The lowest ranked state is West Virginia.

To view the study, go to Wallethub.com.