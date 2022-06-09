Wyoming ACLU falsely claims sheriff’s office

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — ACLU of Wyoming’s communications director, Janna Farley, of South Dakota, falsely accused in a media release yesterday Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office of ranking in the top 54 of law enforcement agencies nationwide that are among “the most egregious in their violations of civil rights” of undocumented immigrants housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

The report, touted by the ACLU as “the first in-depth and comprehensive review of the character and conduct of local partners in their violations of people’s civil rights and liberties,” claims to review all 142 state and local law enforcement agencies that participate in the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) 287(g) program.



The 287(g) program, which draws its name from the section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that authorizes it, became federal law in 1996 and was designed to enhance the safety and security of communities by creating partnerships between ICE and state and local law enforcement across the country to assist with national border protection and illegal immigration enforcement.



As to Farley’s claim, sheriff’s office spokesperson, Jason Mower, said, “Ms. Farley’s claim in her press release yesterday is patently false. It’s defamatory, and it’s a gross misrepresentation of the actual findings in the report.”



Mower continued, “Had she bothered to actually read the report for herself, she would see only that we are listed as a participant in the 287(g) program, which is not a secret to anyone. We’re also listed as such on ICE’s website. We are not, however, named in the report on their list of the ‘most egregious’ agencies in terms of alleged violations of undocumented immigrants’ civil rights while temporarily housed at our detention center.”

Sheriff John Grossnickle said, “We’ve participated with this program on a limited basis for over 12 years now. It saves taxpayers’ money. The extent of our involvement is to temporarily house undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of serious, felony-level crimes while they await transport to immigration centers in Utah and Colorado.”



“I’m not aware of a single case during our time with the program involving allegations of civil rights violations by an undocumented immigrant temporarily being held at our facility while awaiting deportation from the United States in accordance with the law,” Grossnickle said.



Grossnickle added, “My record as an elected official on protecting people’s constitutional and private property rights is clear and indisputable, which coincidentally, is also consistent with the ACLU of Wyoming’s purported purpose as a ‘non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of civil liberties and civil rights’ who ‘believes in the freedom of press, speech, assembly, and religion, and the rights of due process, equal protection and privacy [as] ‘fundamental rights to a free people.'”