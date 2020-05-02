Wyoming AD Tom Burman addresses Cowboy football season uncertainty

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 2, 2020) – Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, and other economic factors, the deadline to purchase 2020 Wyoming Cowboy football season tickets has been extended to June 15, 2020.

The following message was posted Friday by University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman concerning the 2020 Wyoming Cowboy football season and the purchasing of season tickets:

As we move through this unique time in our history, it is clear compassion and flexibility are two key traits we must strive to improve upon and that is what our athletics department is trying to do in these challenging times. We expect to play a full 12 game season this upcoming year, but it would be premature of us to “guarantee” we will play exactly as scheduled. We do feel that by the middle of summer we will know precisely what the fall sports schedule will look like and as soon as we know, we will notify our amazing and loyal fans. We need you more than ever to support “our” Cowboys and Cowgirls, so please consider renewing your tickets or purchasing new season tickets, and just be comfortable that if our schedule is canceled or games eliminated, we will provide options to return your money. We value you as fans and customers and we will treat you properly.

Wyoming Cowboy Football Season Ticket Information:



For Renewing Fans, the Deadline to get in a First Payment is Monday, June 15

Cowboy Joe Club

-8 month payment plan available

-Make first payment by 6/15 to be included in initial parking allocation and receive donor/season ticket holder benefits (chart)

Season Ticket Renewals

-4 month payment plan available

-Make first payment by 6/15 to guarantee same seats as last year

*New Season Tickets On-Sale Now – HERE

-Pick your own seats and a payment plan is available (starts at just $39.75/month from May through August)

Seat Upgrades – Will take place June 17 & 18 and can be requested via online application for renewing season ticket holders or by contacting [email protected] / 307-766-7220.

Payment Guarantee – If for any reason the 2020 season or any portion of the home schedule is not played, credit and refund options will be available for affected payments.

Fans can select any of the above payment plans online or over the phone by calling 307-766-7220.

The main Athletic Ticket Office at Arena Auditorium is not currently open for guests to visit in person. However, the staff is working and available via phone (307-766-7220) and e-mail ([email protected]) M-F 8-5.