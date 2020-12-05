Wyoming Air Guard members assisting at Wyoming Medical Center

Advertisement

(December 5, 2020) — The Wyoming Medical Center (WMC) in Casper announced eight men from the 153rd Airlift Wing of the Wyoming Air National Guard are assisting them in caring for COVID-19 related patients. According to a post on their Facebook page, “The airmen will spend the next couple of weeks helping WMC in our pandemic response, primarily working at our Respiratory Symptom Screening Clinic. They will also help as needed in other departments.”

Advertisement

The 153rd is based in Cheyenne. Four of the airmen are from Casper, with the other four residing in Colorado.

“It feels awesome to help Wyoming Medical Center,” said Command Chief Darren Nogle. “While we do deploy overseas when called, the core of our mission is to represent and serve our state. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me because, while this is my fourth active duty assignment in Wyoming, it is my first time serving my hometown. And that is really important to me, as I’m sure it’s important to the other members as well.”