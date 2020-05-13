Wyoming Air National Guard to conduct flyovers statewide to honor healthcare workers

WYOMING (May 13, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Air National Guard Facebook (WY ANG) page, WY ANG will be conducting their Wings Across Wyoming Flyover on Friday, May 15, to honor healthcare professionals on the frontlines who are helping fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Rock Springs will be one of the cities scheduled to have a flyover. The flyovers in Rock Springs will happen over Aspen Mountain Medical Center and Memorial Hosptial of Sweetwater County at 1:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Read the statement below:

We look forward to conducting an aerial salute to the health care professionals on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, May 15, we will present a two-aircraft C-130 flyover across the skies of each hospital around the state, culminating around 3:15 p.m., in Cheyenne.

Below you can find the full schedule for the flyover:

Advertisement

Platte County Memorial Hospital, Wheatland – 9:15 a.m.

Community Hospital, Torrington – 9:25 a.m.

Niobrara Health and Life Center, Lusk – 9:35 a.m.

Weston County Health Services, Newcastle -9:55 a.m.

Crook County Hospital, Sundance – 10:05 a.m.

Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette – 10:20 a.m.

Johnson County Healthcare Center, Buffalo – 10:30 a.m.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan – 10:40 a.m.

Sheridan VA Health Care System, Sheridan – 10:40 a.m.

Washakie Medical Center, Worland, – 10:55 a.m.

South Big Horn County Hospital, Basin – 11:05 a.m.

North Big Horn Hospital, Lovell – 11:10 a.m.

Powell Vally Healthcare, Powell – 11:20 a.m.

Cody Regional Health, Cody – 11:25 a.m.

Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, Thermopolis – 11:45 a.m.

SageWest Health Care-Riverton, Riverton – 11:55 a.m.

SageWest Health Care-Lander, Lander – 12:00 p.m.

SCRHD Pinedale, Pindale – 12:15 p.m.

SCRHD, Marbleton, Marbleton – 12:20 p.m.

St. Johns Medical Center, Jackson – 12:35 p.m

Star Valley Health, Afton – 12:50 p.m.

South Lincoln Medical Center, Kemmerer – 1:05 p.m.

Wyoming State Hospital, Evanston – 1:15 p.m.

Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston – 1:15 p.m.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Rock Springs – 1:35 p.m.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs – 1:35 p.m.

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins – 2:00 p.m.

Wyoming Medical Center, Casper – 2:25 p.m.

Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Casper – 2:25 p.m.

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, Casper – 2:25 p.m.

Summit Medical Center, Casper – 2:25 p.m.

Memorial Hospital Converse County, Douglas – 2:35 p.m.

Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie – 3:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne – 3:15 p.m.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, – 3:15 p.m.