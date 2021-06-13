Wyoming All-Stars drop Fri/Sat games to Montana

June 13, 2021 — The Wyoming and Montana All-Star basketball teams met Friday and Saturday night. The annual games feature some of the top out-going senior high school boys and girls players from both states.

Friday’s games were played in Sheridan, with Saturday’s games played in Lockwood, Montana.

Girls Games: The Wyoming girls dropped a 55-52 decision to Montana on Friday night. According to WyoPreps.com, the Wyoming All-Stars held a 52-48 lead with 2:15 but could not hold on for the win.

Saturday’s game was not near as close, with Montana coming away with a 71-39 victory. The Montana All-Star girls lead the annual series 35-13.

Boys Games: Friday’s boys game was as exciting and as close as the girls, but again Wyoming would come up short, losing 109-105. WyoPrep.com reports the Wyoming team was outscored by 16 points from the free-throw line in the contest (36 to 20).

Saturday night’s contest was not near as close as the Montana All-Stars ran away with a 110-71 win. The Montana boys have not lost to Wyoming in 18 years and now lead the series 63-27.