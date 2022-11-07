Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.

On November 12, law enforcement from across Wyoming and Colorado will be out in force and teaming up as part of a multi-state, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation.

Coordinated Enforcement efforts will take place in Albany and Laramie County, Wyoming, as well as Larimer and Weld County, Colorado, before, during, and after the game.

“One-third of Wyoming’s fatalities last year and again this year are directly related to impaired driving,” said Interim Colonel Shannon Ratliff of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Make the right decision and don’t drive impaired. Law enforcement will continue to enforce impaired driving with zero tolerance.”

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.

There have been 112 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2022 compared to 96 a year ago.

