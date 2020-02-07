Wyoming and New Mexico Set for Saturday Clash

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 7, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road once again this time heading to New Mexico to take on the Lobos on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Fans can listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads to New Mexico with a 6-18 overall record and a 1-11 mark in conference play. The Cowboys dropped a back-and-forth contest to second place Boise State on Tuesday by a score of 67-62. The Pokes have been solid on the offense end of the floor over the last two games shooting 50 percent from the field. The cowboys have shot even better from inside the three-point line shooting 63 percent. Wyoming ranks third in the MW this season holding opponents to 67.3 points per game.

The Lobos head into Saturday’s contest with a 16-8 overall record and a 5-6 mark in conference play. New Mexico has lost three-straight contests and five of their last six games. The Lobos leads the MW in scoring this season at 78.9 points per game. The Lobos also lead the conference in turnovers forced at 14.7 per game. UNM is third in the conference this season with 366 assists, which also ranks No. 23 in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He ranks fifth in the conference at 16.8 points per game for the season. He also adds 3.9 assists per game to rank seventh in the league. He adds 5.6 rebounds per game for the season. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.7 points per game for the season, as he ranks third in the conference and No. 42 in the nation with 62 threes this season.

The Lobos are led in scoring by Jaquan Lyle at 17.1 points per game, as he ranks fifth in the conference. He also ranks second in the league with 4.9 assists per game. Corey Manigault adds 12.3 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds. Zane Martin adds 10.9 points per game and has 67 assists on the season.

About The Series

Wyoming trails the all-time series against the Lobos, 68-74. Wyoming is 24-44 all-time against New Mexico on the road. The Lobos took the first meeting this season on Dec. 7 by a score of 79-65 in Laramie.

Listen to the Cowboys at New Mexico game on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com