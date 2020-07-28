Wyoming and Sweetwater County unemployment dips in June

Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is reporting the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 8.8 percent in May to 7.6 percent in June. While still elevated, Wyoming’s unemployment rate was lower than the U.S. rate of 11.1 percent.

Sweetwater County’s June unemployment rate fell from May’s 9.7 percent to 9.4 percent in June. In June of 2019, the county’s rate was 3.9%

Natrona County had the state’s highest June unemployment rate at 11 percent, down slightly from May. Albany County’s 4.5 percent was the state’s best.

