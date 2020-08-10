Wyoming National Guard begins training at GR Airport

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — The Wyoming National Guard began their summer training at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport on Saturday, August 8.

The National Guard says 34 soldiers are working on leveling out and adding drainage to the dirt airstrip located south of Green River.

This unit for the National Guard, when called out overseas, will build this type of airstrip. The Guard will be working on the airstrip until Sunday, August 16, with the unit leaving the area on Monday, August 17.

If the City of Green River had contracted this project, the National Guard estimates the project would have cost the City $2.5 million. The plan is to move about 10,000 cubic yards of dirt over 6,300 feet of the runway.

