Wyoming Association of Fairs Scholarship deadline is approaching

WYOMING — The Wyoming Association of Fairs has officially released its 2023 application for the Wyoming Association of Fairs Scholarship. This scholarship is given to any college sophomore, junior, or senior who is currently attending a Wyoming-accredited institute or trade school. The application deadline for this scholarship is May 1, 2023.

Students who are eligible for this scholarship must be current or alumni Wyoming 4-H or FFA members. Applicants must be current-standing college sophomore, junior, or senior attending any accredited Wyoming institute or trade school.

The Wyoming Association of Fairs Scholarship is based on 40% of academic standing, 30% on overall 4-H/FFA work, and 30% on character, club leadership, and participation in County and State Wyoming Fairs. Applicants must choose from one of the two scholarships to apply to. The first one is $500 to a 4-H member, whereas the second scholarship is $500 to an FFA member.

Applicants must submit proof of registration and acceptance at an accredited institute. Technical or trade school students must submit documentation of graduation date and expected awards. All must submit an official transcript, and two letters of recognition by a 4-H leader, FFA Advisor, and/or County Fair official.

Scholarships will be evaluated by a committee of judges that have been hand-selected by WAF committees. Scholarship winners can earn this award more than once but not consecutively.

Applicants must send their applications to 13233 St Highway 150 S, Evanston, WY 82930, or may email them to [email protected] Applicants can find the official application form here.