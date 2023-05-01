Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police announce retirement of Executive Director

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police – Byron Oedekoven

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING — After 20 years of service as our executive director, and a lifetime of public service to citizens throughout the state, the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP) is proud to recognize Byron Oedekoven in his recently announced retirement for a career of meaningful and lasting contributions to our organization, its members, and on behalf of law enforcement across Wyoming.

Byron’s boundless devotion and impassioned leadership has lifted to prominence the voice of WASCOP and Wyoming law enforcement both throughout the state and across the country. Among the many accomplishments and career achievements over the years, Bryon has remained steadfast in his commitment to promote awareness and ensure the effective resolution of a variety of critical issues facing not only Wyoming’s law enforcement officers, administrators and the profession at large, but also those who we are entrusted to serve.

As a past president and executive director of our association, Byron imparts WASCOP with a positive and powerful legacy that will undoubtedly serve many future generations of our organization’s leadership as an important guidepost in navigating the ever-changing landscape of providing for the public safety and what it truly means to protect and serve.

On behalf of our board of directors and our membership, the Wyoming Association and Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police offers our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Byron for his selfless service to the communities, counties and citizens of this great State, and we wish only the best to him and his family in their next adventures.