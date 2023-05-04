Wyoming Athletic Teams achieve exceptional academic progress rate scores

Photo Courtesy of University of Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The NCAA released the most recent Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) data on Tuesday, and University of Wyoming Athletics teams once again achieved exceptional APR scores.

The most recent Division I APR data is part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program. University of Wyoming Athletics teams received outstanding scores both for the most recent single year measured (2021-22) and for the most recent four-year period that includes the 2018-19 through 2021-22 academic years.

Nine UW Teams Earn Perfect Single-Year APR Scores of 1,000

The APR is the NCAA’s annual benchmark of academic achievement for Division I programs. A perfect score is 1,000. Nine of Wyoming’s 15 Cowboy and Cowgirl teams recorded perfect single-year APR scores of 1,000, including: men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s track and field and women’s volleyball. For the purposes of the NCAA Division I APR calculations, indoor and outdoor track teams are combined into one team.

All Wyoming Teams Far Exceed NCAA Benchmark Score of 930

All of the University of Wyoming’s athletics teams once again far exceeded the 930 minimum four-year average benchmark set by the NCAA to qualify for competition at Division I Championships.

“Our student-athletes continue to excel academically, and we are extremely proud of their achievements,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “While these achievements begin and end with our student-athletes, there are a lot of other people who contribute to this success. Our Office of Academic Support in athletics is here to serve our student-athletes and help them navigate their academic pursuits. Our coaching staffs do an excellent job in both recruiting outstanding student-athletes and helping them balance their athletic and academic demands. And we are extremely grateful to the UW faculty for all they do in helping our student-athletes achieve their academic goals.”

Five Teams Achieve Perfect Multiyear Scores of 1,000

A total of five Wyoming Athletics teams also recorded a perfect multiyear score of 1,000 for the four-year period from 2018-19 through 2021-22. Those five teams are: women’s cross country, men’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s track and field and women’s volleyball.

For the 11th consecutive year, the Wyoming men’s golf team recorded a perfect multiyear score of 1,000. It was the third consecutive reporting period that both women’s cross country and men’s cross country achieved a perfect multiyear score of 1,000 and the women’s track and field and women’s volleyball teams earned perfect multi-year scores for the second consecutive reporting period.

Following closely behind the five UW programs that recorded perfect multiyear APR scores of 1,000 are all of Wyoming’s 10 other programs that posted multiyear scores well over the 930 benchmark. Those sports are: women’s basketball (996), women’s soccer (996), women’s golf (993), men’s track and field (993), women’s tennis (992), women’s swimming and diving (991), men’s swimming and diving (978), football (974), wrestling (971), and men’s basketball (959).

This year’s NCAA release does not include penalties, loss of access to postseason competition or public recognition of high-achieving teams as those elements of the NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program remain suspended through spring 2023. Therefore, teams with APRs below 930 will not be subject to penalties or loss of access to postseason competition.

How the APR is Calculated

The APR scores are based on two factors: the retention rate of scholarship student-athletes and the academic eligibility of scholarship student-athletes.

The APR is calculated as follows:

•Each student-athlete receiving athletically-related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.

•A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.

•In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.

•Teams must earn a four-year average APR of 930 to compete in NCAA Division I Championships.

The NCAA’s APR data calculation was first implemented in the 2003-04 academic year.