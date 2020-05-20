Wyoming Athletics continues success in the classroom

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — University of Wyoming Athletics achieved a single-year average Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 990 for all of its teams combined for the most recent academic year measured, which was 2018-19. A perfect score is 1,000. The APR is the NCAA’s annual benchmark of academic achievement for Division I programs. The NCAA released the most recent APR data on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The most recent Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) data for all NCAA Division I institutions are part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program. University of Wyoming Athletics teams received outstanding scores both for the most recent single year measured (2018-19) and for the most recent four-year period that includes the 2015-16 through 2018-19 academic years.

Nine Cowboy and Cowgirl teams recorded all-time high multiyear APR scores; men’s golf (1,000), women’s golf (1,000), women’s basketball (1,000), women’s soccer (998), Women’s volleyball (995), women’s cross country (996), women’s track and field (996), men’s wrestling (980), and men’s football (969).

Men’s golf and women’s golf and women’s basketball were honored by the NCAA with Public Recognition Awards on May 12. Both UW golf teams achieved perfect multiyear APR scores of 1,000 for the most recent data from the four-year period from 2015-16 through the 2018-19 academic years. Public Recognition Awards were earned by all teams that ranked in the top 10 percent of Division I athletics teams’ APR scores. It was the eighth consecutive year that men’s golf had recorded a perfect multiyear score and the third-straight year that women’s golf achieved a multiyear score of 1,000. It was the first time for Cowgirl basketball.

In addition to those teams achieving all-time high multiyear scores for the most recent four-year period, there were 10 UW teams that earned perfect single-year APR scores of 1,000 for the 2018-19 academic year. That marks the third consecutive year that Wyoming has had 10 of its 15 teams achieve perfect single-year scores of 1,000. The 10 teams to achieve APRs of 1,000 for 2018-19 were: women’s basketball, women’s cross country, men’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, men’s track and field, women’s track and field, and women’s volleyball.

Advertisement... Story continues below

“The continued success we have seen in our APR numbers over the past several years combines a lot of work by many great individuals here at the University of Wyoming,” said Tom Burman, UW Director of Athletics. “First of all, I want to give credit to our student-athletes and recognize them for their hard work and dedication in the classroom. These high APR scores are also a testament to the Office of Academic Support within our department and the services they provide to our student-athletes to help them reach their academic goals. It speaks to the commitment we have from our coaching staffs to both recruit quality student-athletes and to emphasize to their student-athletes the importance of academic achievement, and we can’t thank the UW faculty enough for the support they provide to our student-athletes to help them reach their educational goals.”

Following closely behind the five UW programs that set all-time high multiyear APR scores, seven other programs posted multiyear scores of 980 or better out of a possible 1,000. Those sports were: women’s tennis (992), women’s swimming and diving (990), women’s track and field (991), women’s volleyball (995), men’s swimming and diving (989) and women’s soccer (998) and men’s football (669)

Men’s cross country recorded a multiyear score of 980, men’s track and field recorded a 974 and men’s basketball a 960.

All of the University of Wyoming’s athletics teams once again far exceeded the 930 minimum four-year average benchmark set by the NCAA to qualify for postseason competition.

Advertisement

The APR scores are based on two factors: the retention rate of scholarship student-athletes and the academic eligibility of scholarship student-athletes.

The APR is calculated as follows: Each student-athlete receiving athletically-related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.

∙A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.

∙In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.