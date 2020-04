Wyoming Athletics to launch “Cowboy Capsules” rebroadcasts of great Cowboy games

LARAMIE, WYOMING (April 17, 2020) — University of Wyoming Athletics will be launching “Cowboy Capsules” rebroadcasts of great Cowboy football and basketball games from the past. The television broadcasts will be made available for fans for free on the University of Wyoming official Facebook page @wyoathletics.

The first three episodes of the series will feature Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s run to the 2015 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship. The quarterfinals of the 2015 tournament will air at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 20, with the semifinals to follow on Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and the championship game on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Former Cowboy and current Wyoming Basketball coaching staff member Riley Grabau will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast of the championship game to share his memories with fans.

Future rebroadcasts of Cowboy Football games are listed below, with additional games to be announced at a later date.