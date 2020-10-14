Wyoming Athletics virtual auction to begin Oct. 23

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 14, 2020) — Wyoming Athletics, in conjunction with the Cowboy Joe Club, will launch the Virtual Auction online beginning October 23rd at noon at www.gowyo.com.

Brought to you by wyo4news.com, all proceeds from the online event will assist the Athletics Department and Cowboy Joe Club in their efforts to support over 400 student-athletes through academic scholarships and educational resources.

The auction features a wide variety of items including US Open 2021 VIP Saturday Tickets, A Wyoming Cowboys Weatherby Rifle, a WYO Alpine hat, Wyoming memorabilia & Cowboy Football helmets, Stay & Play for (4) at Brush Creek Ranch, Troon Golf Packages, a ride in a Fighter Jet, Luxury Vacation Home in North Carolina, Arizona Bowl Championship Ring, Golf & Lunch for (4) at TPC Colorado, and much more!

Featured NFL & NBA items this year include several autographed jerseys and mini helmets from former Cowboys Josh Allen, Larry Nance Jr., Logan Wilson, and Andrew Wingard!

Auction bidding will conclude at 5:00 PM MST on Sunday, November 1st.

If you have any questions regarding the online event, please call the Cowboy Joe Club Offices at 307-766-6242 or email [email protected] .