Wyoming Awarded Grant To Aid Residents In Employment With Growing Industries

Cheyenne, WY (8/23/19) – Thursday afternoon Governor Mark Gordan’s office announced the state of Wyoming will receive grant funding and technical assistance to align postsecondary and workforce priorities for adult learners.

Sponsor

The National Governors Association (NGA), in partnership with Strada Education Network, announced this week it has selected Wyoming and five other states to participate in its Educate 4 Opportunity project. This data-driven approach will connect residents to jobs in growing industries.

Along with an initial $100,000 and technical assistance, Wyoming will receive access to state-specific, proprietary data from the Strada-Gallup Education Consumer Survey to craft evidence-based policy solutions.

Advertisement

“The financial, technical, and policy assistance offered by NGA and Strada could not have come at a more opportune time,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “Wyoming faces many challenges related to post-secondary attainment and workforce. The state has recognized post-secondary education attainment is essential for personal and societal mobility, and an educated and trained population has been directly tied to the economic prosperity of our communities and our state. Wyoming will greatly benefit from this opportunity to work collaboratively using data to analyze post-secondary effectiveness and solve our state’s workforce needs.”

Governor Gordon’s office will lead the state team on the project, which includes representatives from Laramie County Community College, University of Wyoming, Wyoming Community College Commission, Wyoming Department of Education, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and Wyoming Business Council. The team will join Strada, NGA, and other policy experts in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sept. 18 for the project’s formal launch.

Advertisement

The project runs from September 1, 2019, through March 1, 2021. Funding is provided by the Strada Education Network, a national social impact organization dedicated to improving lives by forging clearer and more purposeful paths between education and employment.