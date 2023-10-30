Wyoming boosts financial assistance for eligible homeowners

Recent expansion offers assistance to homeowners.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING– The Wyoming Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Program has expanded to include partial claims and increased the maximum payment from $17,000 to $35,000. These changes aim to help more Wyoming homeowners who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic keep their homes and achieve financial stability.

Wyoming received $50 million in homeowner assistance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for its HAF Program. Since launching in May 2022, the HAF Program has helped 1,496 Wyoming homeowners with $11.2 million in assistance.

The recent expansion offers assistance to homeowners who restructured their mortgages to save their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic but now face large payments at the end of their mortgage. Those who experienced a COVID-related financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, and took a partial claim for a second mortgage may now be eligible for assistance.

With the changes, eligible homeowners can receive up to $35,000 in assistance as a one-time payment award. The prioritization of aid will be as follows: mortgage reinstatement, partial claim assistance, delinquent “other expenses” and finally, forward mortgages.

MORTGAGE DELINQUENCY: Financial assistance to help reinstate a mortgage or to pay other housing-related costs related to a period of forbearance, delinquency, or default.

PARTIAL CLAIMS: Financial assistance to pay off a portion or all of a COVID Partial Claim with HUD. A partial Claim must have been received after Jan. 21, 2020, due to a COVID financial hardship. Partial claims may be a subordinate lien. The HAF Program will not cover deferral payments.

FORWARD MORTGAGE PAYMENTS: Up to three (3) consecutive months of forward mortgage payments.

PAST DUE UTILITY PAYMENTS: Electricity, energy costs (fuel, oil & propane), water and sewer. (Internet costs are not an eligible expense.)

PAST DUE HOUSING-RELATED BILLS: Property taxes, homeowners insurance, or homeowner association dues.

The application is only available online at dfs.wyo.gov/haf. For application assistance, please contact the call center toll-free at 1-888-WYO-HAFP (1-888-996-4237) from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The HAF Program is a temporary federally funded assistance fund. Don’t wait to apply. Funds are limited.

Eligibility criteria include:

Must not have received a previous HAF award. This is a one-time award. Any eligible clients who received HAF payments in the past cannot apply.

Must own a property in Wyoming, including those on the Wind River Reservation.

Must currently occupy the property as the primary residence.

Must have a total annual household income at or below 150% of the area median income.

Must have experienced a COVID-related financial hardship after January 21, 2020

If applying for mortgage assistance, the loan must be the first lien on the property, and the homeowner must not intend to sell the property within six months of receiving assistance.

The Wyoming Department of Family Services, with assistance from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, is administering the state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), a U.S. Treasury initiative passed through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.