Wyoming Business Council CEO Resigns

Cheyenne, WY (9/18/19) – Wyoming Business Council chief executive offer Shawn Reese announced his resignation Tuesday. According to the wyomingbusiness.org web site, Reese did not set a specific date for the end of his tenure as head of the state of Wyoming’s economic development agency but said it will be by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Reese stated he plans to prioritize time with his family, who has recently moved to Laramie. His wife, Amiee Reese, recently became the director of development with the UW Foundation.

Reese worked for the WBC for 15 years total, rejoining the WBC in June 2014 as CEO after serving as former Governor Matt Mead’s policy director for 3 ½ years. He said, “The Wyoming Business Council has never been more ready to take it to the next level,” he said.

Advertisement

Board Co-Chair Megan Goetz said she has talked with Wyoming Governor Gordon about Reese’s resignation and the two will work with the Board to develop a process for hiring a new CEO.