Wyoming Business Council releases 2019 annual report

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2019) — The Wyoming Business Council released its annual report this week detailing the state economic development agency’s efforts to realize diverse, broad and lasting economic growth for Wyoming.

The report describes the agency's refreshed strategy, which was built collaboratively with business owners, industry experts, community leaders and local economic developers to address Wyoming's changing economic conditions. The report highlights successes and establishes the Business Council's tactics for the coming year.

“This year was a year of change for the Business Council. When it comes to diversifying and developing Wyoming’s economy, the state is facing a greater challenge than ever before, and the Business Council is rising to that challenge,” said Amy Grenfell, interim CEO. “We celebrated many successes with businesses and communities this year, and we look forward to continuing to create new opportunities for everyone in Wyoming.”

WBC added value to: Wyoming’s tourism and outdoor recreation industry by helping a Colorado outdoor gear manufacturer relocate some of its operations to Wyoming.

Wyoming’s agricultural industry by introducing companies such as Murraymere Farms, Big Lost Meadery, Wind River Brewing and GF Harvest to Taiwan buyers. WBC activated new industries by: supporting the creation of 38 jobs and more than $3 million of private follow-on investment for Wyoming startups through Kickstart:Wyoming and SBIR Matching grants.

helping defense contract manufacturers Enviremedial Services and Kennon Products expand their footprints in Pinedale and Sheridan, respectively. WBC leveraged:

industrial expertise to help Wyoming manufacturers use the skills they have perfected in the energy industry to expand into the aerospace industry.

local economic developers and partners to address retail gaps in the wake of store closures and to build new community amenities in rural areas.

In the year ahead, the Business Council is expanding its support of local startup efforts and connecting entrepreneurs to more resources and investors.

WBC will re-imagine its export assistance program and focus efforts on developing amenities that attract and retain workforce for Wyoming’s core and new industries.