Wyoming Club donation boosts COVID-19 Response Fund

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 15, 2020) — The Wyoming Club’s donation has helped boost the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund to nearly $12,000.

“The Wyoming Club’s Pouches for a Purpose was a great event that brought all of us together to raise money for the Memorial Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund,” said Wyoming Club Owner Lena Warren. “Together, we raised $705 through several personal donations from patrons, staff and sales.”

Advertisement

Sweetwater Memorial Human Resources Director Amber Fisk received the check Tuesday on behalf of the Foundation, using an object grabber as the ultimate social distancing tool.

As of Wednesday morning, the fund stands at $11,985. For more on the COVID-19 Response Fund, go to https://www.mhscfoundation.com/.