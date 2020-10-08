Wyoming coach Craig Bohl to put both QBs ‘under duress’ during Saturday’s scrimmage

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 7, 2020) – The University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl met with the media via Zoom after Tuesday’s practice to give an update on how preparation of the delayed season is going, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Oct. 24, against the University of Nevada.

The University of Nevada is not going to have any fans. Have you started prepping the guys to adjust to playing without fans in the stands?

Coach Bohl said that the team has yet to do any preparation for that, specifically. However, he equates playing in an empty stadium to having closed scrimmages. He made a joke to when he was coaching at Rice University in Houston, Texas, and there weren’t many fans in the stands.

What has been standing out to you about Victor Jones, a junior defensive end?

Coach Bohl said Jones is one of the older players on the team and the coaching staff believes he’s going to excel. He mentioned that these are times for him to bring his “A” game.

On Chad Muma, a junior linebacker:

Coach Bohl said Muma is a “really bright, smart guy.” Muma has family that played for the University of Wyoming and that he put on nearly 15 pounds of lean muscle mass this offseason. “When he looks around the room, he knows he’s the elder statesman now,” Bohl said. “He’s going to be one of the leaders on our defense.”

The Cowboys will have a scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 10. What are some things you want to see out of the scrimmage, specifically when it comes to the quarterback position?

*Quarterbacks competing for the starting position include sophomore Sean Chambers and redshirt freshman Levi Williams*

Coach Bohl said he wants to see the quarterbacks take care of the football and make plays, adding that the coaching staff will evaluate both quarterbacks. “We’re going to put them under duress to see how they handle that,” he said.

Coach Bohl added the team will take a look at the defensive end, linebacker and tight end positions, saying that there’s a lot of talent at those positions.

Has the team received any guidelines from the Mountain West Conference as to how many players can travel with the team?

Coach Bohl said there hasn’t been any number set in stone at this time. He did say that that the Cowboys will make sure to have the right number of players to travel safely, adding that there will be additional support staff to travel with them as well. “I’m not saying we’ll have 74, but we’ll have a pretty healthy squad,” he said.