Wyoming Congressional Delegation pushes for answers from Postmaster on potential closings

Sens. Barrasso, Lummis, and Rep. Hageman, fight to keep mail processing facilities in Wyoming.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 14, 2024 — This week, U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Representative Harriet Hageman, all R-Wyo., sent a letter to United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy expressing their strong opposition to proposed changes to remove mail sorting facilities from Wyoming that would negatively impact mail service throughout the state.

In the letter, the delegation relays concerns that the state of Wyoming is being overlooked and shortchanged. They also highlight how these changes could impact Wyoming’s election mail due to processing delays.

“Reliable, timely, and efficient mail service in Wyoming is just as important as anywhere else in the nation…We commend and appreciate both the structural and operational improvements that the USPS has sought to implement, and while we understand these changes are taking effect across the nation, it must be highlighted and understood that Wyoming is likely one of the few states that will ultimately be losing the bulk, if not all, of its mail processing capabilities. Among other anticipated service disruptions, multiple concerns have also been raised, notably by the Wyoming Secretary of State, as to the effects these proposals will have on Wyoming’s ballot-counting operations and the integrity of the state’s election systems,” wrote the delegation. “If election mail faces processing delays due to their being in another state, this effectively undermines Wyoming’s electoral process. This is simply not acceptable, and stripping Wyoming of these processing services places our state’s operations on an unequal footing compared to other states. Wyoming’s mail deserves to be processed in Wyoming.”

It is with these concerns in mind that the Wyoming Congressional Delegation has requested a meeting with Postmaster General Dejoy to determine more satisfactory ways to address USPS operations.