Wyoming considering toll roads to address funding shortfall

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 2, 2020) — The Wyoming Legislature will be considering a new bill, filed for the 2021 session of the legislature.

The bill, named House Bill 37, would establish road usage charges ranging from 0.013 cents to 0.14 cents a mile.

The bill includes the creation of a road usage charge program.

Advertisement

Vehicle owners would be charged based on the “category” of their vehicle. There are 6 categories, each ranging in price per mile:

Motorcycles and multipurpose vehicles (all-terrain and off-road recreation vehicles), $0.013 per mile Passenger cars, $0.0215 per mile Pickup trucks, vans, sports utility vehicles, and crossovers (including gasoline and diesel-powered), $0.0287 per mile Buses and single unit (4 or more axle) trucks, $0.065 per mile Single trailer trucks, $0.1032 per mile 7 or more axel multi-trailer trucks, $0.1435 per mile

According to the bill, these rates may adjust every three years to account for inflation.

Read the entire bill by clicking here.