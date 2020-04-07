Wyoming’s COVID-19 total now at 212 with 52 recoveries

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 76, 2020) — Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 continued it rise on Monday. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) web site is reporting the state’s new case number is 212.

Sweetwater County had no new reported cases in the latest statewide figures with the county’s total remaining at five confirmed cases.

Campbell, Lincoln and Natrona counties all reported three new cases of the coronavirus Monday. Eighteen of Wyoming 23 counties have reported cases with Big Horn, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Platte, and Weston counties still being case free. Laramie County leads the state in reported cases with 45, followed by Teton County with 40.

Here is a breakdown of the 18 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Saturday: Albany (4, -), Campbell (9, +3), Carbon (4, -), Converse (4, +1), Crook (1, +1), Fremont (38, +1), Goshen (3, +1), Johnson (8, -), Laramie (45, +1), Lincoln (4, +3), Natrona (26, +3), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (5, -), Teton (40, +1), Uinta (3, +1), and Washakie (4, -).

The WHD is reporting, as of 5 p.m. Monday, 3,929 tests had been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 52 cases have recovered with no deaths reported.