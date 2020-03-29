Wyoming COVID-19 cases now stands at 84

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 29, 2020) — As of early Sunday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health web site is reporting 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

Fifteen Wyoming counties are now reporting positive cases. Sweetwater County still has just a single case. Fremont County is now up to 21 cases with Laramie County reporting 19. Yesterday neighboring Sublette County reported their first case Saturday, a female in her fifties.

Other reporting counties are Albany (1), Campbell (1), Carbon (3), Converse (1), Goshen (1), Johnson (5), Natrona (8), Park (1) Sheridan (6), Teton (14), and Washakie (1). In all, 15 of Wyoming’s 23 counties have reported cases.

To date, Wyoming has recorded no deaths due to COVID- 19 and the WDH is saying that 18 cases have recovered. Over half (51.2%) of Wyoming’s cases are residents between the ages of 50-69.

Completed COVID-19 tests now numbers 1,557 with the vast majority (1,203) being completed at the Wyoming Health Department Laboratory.