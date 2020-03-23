Wyoming COVID-19 cases now up to 26

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 23, 2020) — As of Sunday night, Wyoming has 26 positive tested cases of coronavirus COVID-19. None have been reported in Sweetwater County.

Two new cases were reported yesterday, one in Fremont County and another in Laramie County. Neighboring Fremont County currently has 10 cases with Laramie County reporting six cases. Other Wyoming counties reporting positive COVID-19 cases are Sheridan, Campbell, Teton, Carbon, Natrona, and Park.

At last report, the United States has over 34,400 infected patient cases with nearly half of those cases reported in New York state. 98% of the coronavirus cases are classified as mild, non-life threatening.