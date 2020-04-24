Wyoming COVID-19 recovered cases at 321 with laboratory-confirmed cases now 349

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 24, 2020) — As of 3:25 p.m. this afternoon, recovered cases for coronavirus COVID-19 has now jumped from 279 to 321, with laboratory-confirmed cases increasing from 332 to 349 , according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County accounts for 10 of the total cases reported.

Advertisement

The WDH probable cases increased by three to a total of 124. Sweetwater County is accounting for six of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 6

Big Horn: 1 (1)

Campbell: 14 (6)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 10 (6)

Crook: 5

Fremont: 66 (6)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs: 1 (2)

Johnson: 11 (4)

Laramie: 83 (37)

Lincoln: 6 (3)

Natrona: 39 (10)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 10 (6)

Teton: 64 (31)

Uinta: 6 (1)

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

Advertisement

21 of the 23 possible counties have confirmed cases. Deaths in Wyoming moved from six to seven after one new death was reported in Teton County on Thursday. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.