Wyoming COVID-19 recovered cases at 405 with laboratory-confirmed cases now 444

The WDH probable cases now stands at 152. Sweetwater County still accounts for seven of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 8

Big Horn: 2 (1)

Campbell: 15 (9)

Carbon: 5

Converse: 14 (9)

Crook: 5

Fremont: 128 (9)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs: 1 (2)

Johnson: 11 (4)

Laramie: 104 (54)

Lincoln: 6 (3)

Natrona: 38 (10)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 11 (7)

Teton: 67 (31)

Uinta: 6 (2)

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

21 of the 23 possible counties have reported laboratory-confirmed cases. Deaths in Wyoming is still seven. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.