Wyoming COVID-19 recovered cases at 438 with laboratory-confirmed cases now 490

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — As of 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8, recovered cases for coronavirus COVID-19 is now at 438, with laboratory-confirmed cases totaling 490, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County accounts for 12 of the total cases reported.

Advertisement

The WDH probable cases increased to 154. Sweetwater County still accounts for seven of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 8

Big Horn: 2 (1)

Campbell: 16 (9)

Carbon: 5

Converse: 14 (9)

Crook: 5

Fremont: 164 (11)

Goshen: 4 (1)

Hot Springs: 1 (2)

Johnson: 11 (4)

Laramie: 109 (54)

Lincoln: 7 (3)

Natrona: 38 (10)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 12 (7)

Teton: 67 (31)

Uinta: 7 (2)

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

Advertisement

21 of the 23 possible counties have reported laboratory-confirmed cases. Deaths in Wyoming is still seven. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.