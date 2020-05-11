Wyoming COVID-19 recovered cases at 451 with laboratory-confirmed cases now 510

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — As of 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 11, recovered cases for coronavirus COVID-19 is now at 451, with laboratory-confirmed cases totaling 510, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County now moves up to 13 total laboratory-confirmed cases, as one new case was confirmed in Rock Springs on Monday, May 11.

The WDH probable cases now sits at 159. Sweetwater County still accounts for seven of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 8

Big Horn: 2 (1)

Campbell: 16 (13)

Carbon: 5

Converse: 14 (9)

Crook: 5

Fremont: 180 (11)

Goshen: 4 (1)

Hot Springs: 1 (2)

Johnson: 11 (4)

Laramie: 111 (55)

Lincoln: 8 (3)

Natrona: 38 (10)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 13 (7)

Teton: 67 (31)

Uinta: 7 (2)

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

21 of the 23 possible counties have reported laboratory-confirmed cases. Deaths in Wyoming is still seven. For more information and statistics click here.

