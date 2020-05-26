Wyoming COVID-19 recovered cases at 607 with laboratory-confirmed cases now 648

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 26, 2020) — As of 4:40 p.m., on Tuesday, May 26, recovered cases for coronavirus COVID-19 increased to 607, with laboratory-confirmed cases jumping to 648, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County accounts for 17 of the total cases reported.

The WDH probable cases rose to 202. Sweetwater County has eight of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 21 (2)

Big Horn: 4 (1)

Campbell: 17 (13)

Carbon: 9 (7)

Converse: 14 (10)

Crook: 5

Fremont: 221 (29)

Goshen: 4 (1)

Hot Springs: 8 (2)

Johnson: 14 (4)

Laramie: 122 (61)

Lincoln: 11 (4)

Natrona: 58 (14)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 2

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 17 (8)

Teton: 69 (31)

Uinta: 9 (3)

Washakie: 28 (5)

Weston

22 of the 23 possible counties have reported laboratory-confirmed cases. Deaths in Wyoming grew to 13. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.