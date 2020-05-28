Wyoming COVID-19 recovered cases at 634 with laboratory-confirmed cases now 667

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — As of 3:20 p.m., on Thursday, May 28, recovered cases for coronavirus COVID-19 increased to 634, with laboratory-confirmed cases jumping to 667, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County accounts for 18 of the total cases reported.

The WDH probable cases rose to 209. Sweetwater County has eight of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 22 (2)

Big Horn: 4 (1)

Campbell: 17 (13)

Carbon: 9 (7)

Converse: 14 (10)

Crook: 5

Fremont: 232 (29)

Goshen: 4 (1)

Hot Springs: 8 (4)

Johnson: 14 (4)

Laramie: 122 (66)

Lincoln: 11 (4)

Natrona: 61 (14)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 2

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 18 (8)

Teton: 69 (31)

Uinta: 9 (3)

Washakie: 30 (5)

Weston: 1

All 23 counties have reported laboratory-confirmed cases. Deaths in Wyoming grew to 15. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.