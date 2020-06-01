Wyoming COVID-19 recovered cases at 667 with laboratory-confirmed cases now 700

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) — As of 3:25 p.m., on Monday, June 1, recovered cases for coronavirus COVID-19 increased to 667, with laboratory-confirmed cases jumping to 700, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County accounts for 22 of the total cases reported.

Advertisement

The WDH probable cases stayed at 210. Sweetwater County still totals eight of those cases. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 23 (2)

Big Horn: 5 (1)

Campbell: 18 (13)

Carbon: 9 (7)

Converse: 14 (10)

Crook: 5

Fremont: 252 (30)

Goshen: 4 (1)

Hot Springs: 8 (4)

Johnson: 14 (4)

Laramie: 122 (66)

Lincoln: 11 (4)

Natrona: 65 (14)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 2

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 12 (4)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 22 (8)

Teton: 69 (31)

Uinta: 9 (3)

Washakie: 32 (5)

Weston: 1

Advertisement

All 23 counties have reported laboratory-confirmed cases. Deaths in Wyoming sits at 17. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.