Wyoming COVID-19 reported cases now stands at 15

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Mar. 18, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the reported cases of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming has increased to 15 with four more cases being identified Tuesday. Three of the additional reported cases came from testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and the fourth from commercial reference laboratory testing.

The new cases involve adult females in Park, Laramie and Sheridan counties and an adult male in Sheridan County. No more information is available at this time regarding the Park County or Laramie County cases. The two new Sheridan County cases are close contacts of two previously identified cases from the county.

WDH will follow up regarding exposure risks and will work to identify and communicate with contacts. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested as needed.

For more information about coronavirus disease 2019 and Wyoming, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/ .