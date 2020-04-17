Wyoming COVID-19 total nears the 300 mark with 187 recovered cases

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 17, 2020) — Wyoming’s COVID-19 confirmed cases grew to 296 yesterday afternoon according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. That is an increase of eight from Wednesday’s reported total. None of the new cases where from Sweetwater County.

New confirmed cases came from Albany, Fremont, Laramie and Natrona counties. Laramie County leads the state in reported cases with 67. Teton County, with no cases yesterday, has 59 cases.

The state’s probable case number stayed at 105 as of Thursday’s report with number of recovered cases in the state climbing to 187, an improvement of 11 from Wednesday’s report. Wyoming has recorded two deaths due to the disease.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Thursday afternoon: Albany (6, +1), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (13, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (8, -), Crook (4, -), Fremont (43, +1), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (67, +3), Lincoln (5, -), Natrona (33, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (59, -), Uinta (4, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon: Albany (1), Big Horn (1), Campbell (4), Converse (6), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Johnson (3), Laramie (26), Lincoln (4), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (4), Teton (28), and Washakie (3).

The WDH is reporting 6,427 tests have been completed in the state.