Wyoming COVID-19 total rises to 57

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 27, 2020) — Wyoming’s conferred coronavirus cases now numbers 57, an increase of eight from Thursday morning. The latest confirmed case being a Natrona County resident last night bringing that county’s total to seven.

Sweetwater County is still reporting a single case. Laramie County, now with 15 cases, has surpassed Fremont County with the largest county total in the state. Fremont County has 14 reported cases with Teton County having eight. Other counties with reported cases are Albany (1), Campbell (1), Carbon (3), Hot Springs (1), Johnson (1), Park (1), and Sheridan (4). In all, eleven of Wyoming’s 23 counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting that nearly 1,100 tests have been completed in the state with the vast majority being completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory.