Wyoming Cowboy Challenge to begin July 6

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 2, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge is planning to start Class 42 July 6, 2020. Applications are now being accepted for this class.

The mission of the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy is to provide a safe, disciplined, and professional learning environment that empowers non-traditional learners (ages 16-18) to improve their educational level and employment potential and become responsible productive citizens of the State of Wyoming.

Two onsite orientation for prospective students and families will be held on May 30, and June 27 at 10:00 A.M. at Camp Guernsey.

For more information, or to learn how to apply, visit https://wycowboychallenge.org/.