Wyoming Cowboy football spring drills to begin April

March 2, 2021 — Wyoming Cowboy football is planning on having spring practice and the annual Brown and Gold game this year. Last season, the spring sessions and scrimage games were canceled due to the current pandemic.

According to head coach Craig Bohl, this year’s spring practice season is scheduled to start April 6 with the Brown and Gold scrimmage game on May 8 at War Memorial Stadium. That is later than the regular late March-April schedule of the previous non-pandemic years.

At this point, the Cowboys will return a veteran team with their entire starting offensive line, starting offensive backfield, and receivers who accounted for 90% of the team’s total passing yards, all expected to play in 2021. The defense returns many starters as well.