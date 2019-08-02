Wyoming Cowboy Football Starts Up Today With First Practice Session

Laramie, WY (8/2/19) – Wyoming Cowboy football starts up today with the first practice session scheduled for 9:20 a.m. in Laramie. Wyoming will welcome back 13 starters (five on offense, six on defense and two on special teams) and 42 lettermen from the 2018 team. A total of 31 Cowboys on the 2019 roster have starting experience during their Wyoming careers.

Among the returning Poke seniors are preseason All-America candidates Cooper Rothe, at place-kicker, Logan Wilson at middle linebacker (named to both the 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List and Butkus Award Watch List), cornerbacks Tyler Hall and Antonio Hull, strong safety Alijah Halliburton, weak-side linebacker Cassh Maluia and defensive end Josiah Hall. Three senior receivers with starting experience return in Austin Conway, Raghib Ismail and John Okwoli. They are joined by redshirt senior tight end Josh Harshman.

A number of underclassmen also return after playing critical roles for the Pokes a year ago. Quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tyler Vander Waal both return after sharing the starting duties last season and running back Xazavian Valladay.

The Cowboys first game of the season will be Saturday, August 31 when they host SEC member Missouri. All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be heard locally on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming will enter the season riding a four-game winning streak from the 2018 season. The Mountain West Conference media has picked Wyoming to finish fourth in the conference’s Mountain Division.