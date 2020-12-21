Wyoming Cowboy wrestling announces home slate for 2020-21 season

Advertisement

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 21, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling program on Monday announced the 2020-21 home schedule. Wyoming will host three matches at home during the campaign hosting Northern Colorado, West Virginia and Air Force.

Wyoming opens the season on Sunday, January 3 at 2 p.m. MT in the UniWyo Sports Complex hosting Northern Colorado. The Cowboys defeated the Bears in Laramie last season by a score of 22-11 in the final home dual of the season.

The Pokes will host West Virginia on Saturday, February 6 in another Big 12 dual. The Mountaineers took last season’s meeting in Morgantown. The Pokes took the last dual in Laramie in 33-15 on January 27, 2019.

The Cowboys will also host Air Force during the 2020-21 season. The date for that dual will be released at a later date. Times and locations for the home duals other than UNC will also be released at a later date.

Tickets will not be sold for any other UW home athletic events through at least Jan. 8, which is the date the current public health orders are set to run through.

Wyoming returns four wrestlers that did qualify for the NCAA wrestling Championships last season that canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Senior Brian Andrews was the 2020 Big 12 Champion at heavyweight, becoming just the third Cowboy to win a Big 12 title since Wyoming joined the league. He named an Honorable Mention All-American by the NWCA.

Sophomore Stephen Buchanan had a stellar season as a true freshman for the Cowboys as he tallied 26 wins and qualified for the NCAA Championships … recorded a trio of ranked victories on the season. He led the Cowboys with 36 takedowns during dual action.

Junior Hayden Hastings qualified for his second consecutive NCAA Championships in 2019-20. The Wyoming native recorded 23 wins on the season and led the squad with 17 bonus-point victories (seven falls, one tech fall, nine major decisions).

Junior Tate Samuelson qualified for his second consecutive NCAA Championships in 2019-20 … recorded 23 wins on the season and led the squad with 17 bonus-point victories (seven falls, one tech fall, nine major decisions)