Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Hall Of Famer Steven Suder Passes Away

Laramie, Wyo. (May 23, 2019) – Former University of Wyoming All-American wrestler and Hall of Fame member Steven Suder has passed away yesterday. He was 63.

Suder wrestled for the Cowboys from 1975-79 and earned All-America honors as a senior in 1979. He returned to UW to lead the Wyoming wrestling program as head coach from 1989-2008 where he was named conference Coach of the Year four times and earned NCAA West Regional Coach of the Year honors twice.

On Aug. 31, 2018, Suder was inducted into the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame — the highest honor bestowed by UW Athletics.

“We were shocked and saddened to hear of Coach Suder’s passing,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “We respect and appreciate the commitment and leadership Coach Suder brought to his time as both a Cowboy student-athlete and coach”.

“The Wyoming wrestling family is in pain and heartbroken,” said Mark Branch, University of Wyoming head wrestling coach. “Coach Suder was a legend at UW as both a wrestler and a coach, but his impact was so much greater than the sport of wrestling. I was blessed to know him as a friend”.