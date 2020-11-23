Wyoming Cowboys back on the field this Friday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) – Through the years, the Wyoming-UNLV football series has been one of the closest and most thrilling series in the Mountain West Conference, including the highest scoring game in league history, four overtime battles and 14 of 24 previous meetings being decided by eight points or less.

Advertisement

This Friday at 2 p.m., M.T., will be the 25th meeting in the series and the first to be played in Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with kickoff 2 p.m.

Wyoming has had its last two games cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the football programs at Air Force and Utah State. The last time the Cowboys played was on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Colorado State. The Pokes enter this Friday’s game with a 1-2 record this season. UNLV is currently 0-4 on the year.

Close and Thrilling Series

The last time the Cowboys and Rebels played in Las Vegas was the 2016 season. That game resulted in the highest scoring game in Mountain West history. The two teams combined for 135 total points before UNLV won in triple overtime by a score of 69-66. But it was the Cowboys who went on to win the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference and earn the right to host the 2016 MW Championship Game as the highest ranked team in the conference.

Since the series began back in 1978, there have been 14 of the previous 24 games decided by one score (eight points or less), including nine of the 12 total games played in Las Vegas being decided by eight points or less