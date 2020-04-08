Wyoming Cowboys win national title… in a twitter logo contest

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — The college sports season has been completely shut down due the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the Wyoming Cowboys from winning a national championship… for the best logo in college sports, according a Twitter fan vote on College Sports Logo.

According to an April 6 post on the College Sports Logo Twitter page, by a fan vote, the Wyoming Cowboys defeated South Dakota State to win their Best College Logo Tournament. The tournament featured 64 college logos from around the county, bracketed similar to the NCAA “March Madness” basketball tournaments.

The tournament began with the Cowboy logo as a number two-seed in the their bracket. In the opening round, the twitter fans voted Wyoming’s logo a win over former rival BYU’s logo. The Pokes logo would meet North Dakota State’s logo in the second round with the Cowboys prevailing over the Bison.

On to the “Sweet 16” of logos were Wyoming would meet Mountain West rival the Boise State Broncs. A sweet win for the Cowboys logo!

In the fourth “Elite Eight” round, the Pokes logo would once again meet a Mountain West foe in San Jose State. After dispatching the Spartans, to win the bracket, it was on to the “Final Four” of logos where Wyoming would take on bracket winner Creighton University.

The Pokes would prevail over the number-one seeded Cardinals and moved into the finals against South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits were the tournament’s Cinderella story, making it to the finals as a No. 11 seed.

In the finals, Cinderella’s clock struck twelve as Wyoming would win the title with 52.7 percent of the 32,185 votes cast. “Let’s go Pokes!”