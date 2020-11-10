Wyoming Cowgirl basketball and volleyball taking pause

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 10, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced Tuesday that the Cowgirl basketball and volleyball programs will enter a pause of activity.

While only one student-athlete tested positive for volleyball and one staff member tested positive for women’s basketball, due to close contact of team members during practices, UW Athletics has issued the pause in activity for both programs. Members of both programs are currently under quarantine.

The number of individuals testing positive did not meet the threshold for University of Wyoming policies to take action, Wyoming Athletics issued the pause.