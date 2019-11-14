Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer adds ten student-athletes

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 14, 2019) — Wyoming Cowgirl head soccer coach Pete Cuadrado announced that ten student-athletes will attend the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2020.

This class features a wide array of accomplishments both on and off the field. The incoming class of 2020 features four players who have won a High School State Championship, three players who were voted All-State, five All-Conference, and four have served as Team Captains.

Off the field, the class includes five National Honor Society Members, three Academic All-State honors, and four Academic All-Conference honorees.

“We are excited to see this incoming class of 2020 sign to play for the University of Wyoming,” Cuadrado said.

“We have been recruiting this class for a while, so to see everything come together on signing day is great. This group brings diversity to our team as it features players from six different states, so it will be fun to see them come together in the years to come. They have a lot to add to our team, and they will be joining a group who has grown a lot over the last season. As always, we have high expectations for this group, and will look forward to seeing them in action next August.”

Here are the additions:

Jazlin (Jazi) Barela, 5-7, Midfielder/Forward, Ft. Collins, Colo. (Fossil Ridge HS): A three-year letter winner while attending Fossil Ridge High School, Barela helped her team to a city championship and reached the 5A Colorado State and ECNL National playoffs. She was also a team captain and named the Player of the Year in 2015.

Besides soccer, she also lettered in basketball and track. She helped her team to a Final Four state appearance and two city championships. In track, she has earned All-Conference in several events and finished fifth at the state meet in the 200-meter relay.

An excellent student, she has been named Academic All-State. Barela is the daughter of Teddy and Juleigh Barela. She has one sibling, Zaeleigh.

Ashley Bahr, 5-4, Forward, Midfielder, Sedalia, Colo. (ThunderRidge HS): A four-year letter winner while attending ThunderRidge High School. This season, she has been selected as a team captain. Bahr is a three-time Honorable Mention All-League selection. She helped lead her team to a League Championship twice.

An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society and Academic All-State. Bahr is the daughter of Carl and Sherry Bahr. She has two siblings, Blake and Kylie.

Alyssa Bedard, 5-4, Forward, Rock Springs, Wyo. (Rock Springs HS): A three-year letter winner while attending Rock Springs High School, she has been named All-State and All-Conference three years in a row. She was a Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year nominee twice. Bedard led the state of Wyoming in scoring the past three seasons and helped lead her team to three-straight Regional Championships. She was part of the ODP West Regional Player pool and helped her club team to a third-place finish at the US Club Soccer Nationals.

Besides soccer, she lettered in track and field. She has been named All-State twice and a four-time State Champion in Indoor track and field. An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Honor Roll and was her Class Vice President. Bedard is the daughter of Mark and Candy. She has one sibling, Lexi.

Nikayla (Ni Kayla) Copenhaver, 5-7, Forward, Renton, Wash. (Liberty HS): A four-year varsity letter winner while attending Liberty High School, she is a three-time All-State selection while being named the MVP and team captain during her junior campaign. Copenhaver helped her team to back to back 2A State Titles plus a 19-2 record a season ago. The team finished as the runner-up in 2016. She helped her club team to the ECNL playoffs twice.

An excellent student, she is an Academic All-Conference selection while being named to the Honor Roll. Copenhaver is the daughter of Joe and Lori. She has two siblings, Joe and Jess.

Rae Gerking (Grrr King), 5-4, Defender Renton, Wash. (Hazen HS): A four-time letter winner in soccer while attending Hazen High School. She is a three-time First Team All-League selection and chosen as a team captain this year. Gerking helped her club team to two Northwest Conference Championships while reaching the quarterfinals at the ECNL Nationals. She is a member of the Washington State ODP Team and a National Training Center participant.

An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Honor Roll, and Academic All-Conference. Gerking is the daughter of Jeremy and Lynn. She has one sibling, Owen.

Eleanor (Ellie) Johnston, 5-7, Aurora, Colo. (Grandview HS): A two-time letter winner in soccer while attending Grandview High School. She was a Second Team All-League selection as a sophomore. Johnston helped lead her team to back-to-back Colorado State Championships.

An excellent student, she was an Academic All-State and Academic letter winner. Johnston is the daughter of Steve and Lori. She has two siblings, Nick and Kacy.

Camille Hawley, 5-7, Forward, Norco, Calif. (Norco HS): A two-year letter winner while attending Norco High School. She has focused on her training with her DA Academy Club team over the past three years. In 2019, the team won the National Cup and FarWest Regional Championships. She also helped her team to three California Regional League Championships and reached the National Championship semi-finals. The team also won the DPL and National League Championships in 2017-18.

An excellent student, she has been a member of the National Honor Society and Honor Roll. She is the daughter of Kevin and Nicole Hawley. She has one sister, Calise.

Makyleigh Howard, 5-5, Forward, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Cheyenne Central HS): A three-time letter winner in soccer while attending Cheyenne Central High School. She is a three-time All-State and All-Conference selection while playing for Jeff Norman. Howard helped her team to the 2018 4A Wyoming State Championship along with the Regional runner-up spot. In 2019, the team won the 4A Conference title while finishing as the runner-up in the State Championship game.

An excellent student, she was part of a team that was selected for the United Team Academic Award three times. Howard is the daughter of Jared and Nichola. Has one sibling, Kiana.

Allison Mills, 5-9, Goalkeeper, Southlake, Texas (Southlake Carroll Senior High): A three-time letter winner in soccer while attending Carroll Senior High. A four-time UIL Academic-Athlete, she helped her team to a State Title in 2019 with a record of 28-0-1.

An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society. Mills is the daughter of Mike and Shen. She has two siblings.

Berit (Barrett) Robnett, 5-6, Midfield, Albuquerque, N.M. (Volcano Vista HS): A two-time letter winner while playing at Volcano Vista High School. Her team wrapped up district play with an 8-0 record while finishing with a 19-2 overall mark. They were the number one seed in the 5A State Tournament and ended up going 3-0 on the way to winning the title with a 2-0 victory over Centennial in the championship game. She was coached by Samantha Lucero.

An excellent student, she earned the Academic letter three times and is a member of the Art Club. She is the daughter of David and Chantille Robnett. She has two siblings, Alexandra and Reagan.