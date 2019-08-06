Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer Holds Their First Practice Today

Laramie, WY(8/6/19) – The Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team is set to begin regular-season practices for the 2019 season. The Cowgirls’ first practice is slated for this morning.

“It’s been a long wait to finally get back onto the field and get things going,” said head coach Pete Cuadrado. “Our first few days are always a great test for the players, and there’s a lot of growth within the team. So, to begin that process and really start to see what the Wyoming Soccer team can be in 2019 is exciting.”

Wyoming returns three starters and 14 letter winners from last season’s squad that went 12-4-4 overall, 7-2-2 in the Mountain West and took home a share of the regular-season title. In all, the squad consists of four seniors, five juniors, seven sophomores and 12 freshmen.

The Cowgirls will play one exhibition match, a home contest against FC Boulder, scheduled for Saturday, August 17. Wyoming will then open up the 2019 season with a road matchup against UTEP on Thursday, August 22.