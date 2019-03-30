Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer To Play Match At RSJH Today

The Cowboy Joe Club and Wyoming Athletics recently announced the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team would be playing against Utah State in Rock Springs. The match is today, March 30th and will begin at 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High School.

There will be an autograph session following the game along with a chance to take pictures with the Mountain West Championship Trophy.

The Cowgirls won a share of the Mountain West Championship back on October 26, 2018. It was the first time in school history that UW soccer has been a part of a league title.