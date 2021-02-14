Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball off to a 4-0 start

Advertisement

February 14, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball team improve its overall and Mountain West record to 4-0 with a three-set sweep of the New Mexico Lobos Saturday in Laramie. Set scores were 25-14, 25-18, and 26-24.

Wyoming’s 4-0 start in Mountain West Conference play is their best start in the eight seasons that Chad Callihan has served as Wyoming head coach. The Cowgirls three-set sweep on Saturday followed a three-set sweep of New Mexico on Friday night and a three-set sweep at Utah State last Saturday.

Senior Jackie McBride led Wyoming’s attack with eight kills and five blocks. Junior KC McMahon had a team-high nine kills and added two blocks, and senior Faith Waitsman recorded eight kills and two blocks. New Mexico’s record fell to 2-2 overall and in the Mountain West this season.

Wyoming will return to the court next weekend when they travel to Boise State to play the Broncos on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 20.